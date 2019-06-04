NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eight people have been arrested in connection with a phony parking placards scheme.
The suspects were arrested Tuesday morning following a probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the New York City Department of Investigation.
“Parking comes at a premium in a city like New York and using fraudulent placards to circumvent the rules is a crime. These individuals abused City parking regulations and attempted to escape paying the penalties by posing as City employees with City-issued placards or by using fake handicap parking placards reserved for those in real need, according to the charges,” said DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett.
All submitted unauthorized parking placards to the Department of Finance to fight tickets. The bogus placards included:
- Handicapped
- City Law Department
- New York Blood Center
- United States Postal Service
Five of the eight have appeared in court so far, and they have pleaded not guilty.