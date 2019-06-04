Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An opening ceremony for the newest section of The High Line, “The Spur,” will take place at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 30th Street.
It’s the last section of the original structure of The High Line to be converted into public space.
It features the largest lush garden in the park and the coach passage.
It also features “The Plinth” which will showcase artwork like the 16-foot tall “Brick House” piece currently on display.
The spur opens to the public on Wednesday.