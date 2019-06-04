DANBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A small glider plane crashed into the roof of a Connecticut home Tuesday night.
According to police in Danbury, the plane went down around 6 p.m. and slammed into the roof of a home on Golden Hill Avenue.
Chopper 2 was also over the scene Tuesday evening as first responders arrived at the crash site.
Officials say there were no injuries to pilot or homeowners however, the pilot was taken to local hospital as a precaution.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton was on the scene and tweeted out several pictures of the wrecked glider that pierced the two-story house.
The FAA said in a statement, “an Alisport Light Sport Aircraft crashed into the roof of a residential house in Danbury Connecticut this afternoon. Only the pilot was on board… The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident.”
