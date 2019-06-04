Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper and Brooklyn’s own Jay-Z has become the first billionaire rap artist.
Forbes says he has a $70 million stake in Uber and a $70 million art collection.
According to Forbes Magazine, the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has a net worth of at least $1 billion.
Jay-Z is also a streaming music mogul and owner of a sports management company.
