



— New Canaan police want to look at surveillance video from homes and businesses to help in their search for missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos

Law enforcement agencies are seeking footage taken in the area from May 22-25.

In an email sent to all New Canaan residents Monday, Police Chief Leon Krolikowski asked anyone with a video surveillance system that captures vehicular activity to email their information to the department.

Connecticut State Police converged on a Hartford trash-burning plant Tuesday, searching for additional evidence.

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, went missing on May 24. She was in the midst of a divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, at the time of her disappearance.

According to documents from 2017, she said, “I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

Over the weekend, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were both arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering the prosecution.

Fotis Dulos is being held on $500,000 bail. Troconis posted bond Monday.

An arrest warrant alleges the two made 30 stops and dumped bags of blood-stained items in Hartford the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared. Tests revealed the blood was hers.

Her five children have been in the care of their maternal grandmother, Gloria Farber, at her Manhattan home. Farber has filed for custody of the children after Fotis Dulos’ arrest.

BREAKING: Gloria Farber, mother of missing woman Jennifer Dulos, files for custody of the five children, citing arrest of Fotis Dulos. Children have been staying with Farber at her Fifth Avenue home. Long time nanny continues to care for the children as well. pic.twitter.com/fi3xFxlqrl — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) June 4, 2019

CBS News reported Monday that Fotis Dulos owed his mother-in-law in excess of $2.5 million.