CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Measles, measles outbreak, New York, Rockland County, vaccinations


NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Rockland County is taking the fight against the measles outbreak to summer camp, saying all campers and staff must be vaccinated.

The mandatory vaccination order includes day and overnight camps.

Parents must provide documentation that their child has received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Only medical exemptions, supported by a medical professional, will be accepted.

There have been 255 measles cases confirmed in Rockland since the outbreak began last October.

The CDC said last week that the nation’s measles crisis has reached a level not seen in a generation, with nearly 1,000 cases reported this year.

Most of those have been centered in the New York area and Orthodox Jewish communities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s