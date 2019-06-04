



) – Long Island officials announced Tuesday a series of arrests made in connection to at least seven bodies found in shallow graves, believed to be victims of MS-13 gang violence.

Nassau County police arrested 25 people they say are responsible for 12 gang murderers in 2016 and 2017, including a body that was identified Monday.

Police say the remains of a body buried in a shallow grave over two years ago are those of 18-year-old Bryan Steven Cho Lemus, of Uniondale.

Nassau County Police Announce Arrests Made In Death Of 18-Year-Old Bryan Lemus



His remains were unearthed in the heavily wooded Massapequa Preserve on Friday. Police had earlier said the victim was one of 11 people killed by MS-13 gang members in 2016.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said authorities have combed the park more than a dozen times searching for human remains. He said detectives found the body after police dogs pointed to an indentation in the ground.

The body was found near where police found the remains of 18-year-old Julio Espantzay-Gonzalez in 2017. Three reputed MS-13 members have been charged in Espantzay-Gonzalez’s death.

