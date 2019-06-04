Comments
By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect sunshine to mix with clouds this afternoon, but it’s an overall good looking day. Highs will be similar to yesterday’s in the low 70s.
Tonight will be clear to mostly cloudy and milder. Temps will only fall into the low 60s or so.
Tomorrow will feature a blend of sun and clouds overhead with temperatures running about 10° warmer. And while the better part of the day will stay dry, we’ll be at risk for showers and storms late in the day.
As for Thursday, expect a lingering chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures will remain on the warm side in the 80s.