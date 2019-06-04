NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The latest coffee study claims that no matter how much of the tasty brew you drink – it won’t harm your heart.
Research funded by the British Heart Foundation suggests drinking large amounts of coffee, even up to 25 cups of a day, is no worse than drinking less than one cup.
The study examined 8,000 people in the United Kingdom and found that the biggest coffee drinkers had no more hardening of the arteries than people who only drank a small amount.
“The main message for people to take away from this is that coffee can be enjoyed as part of a healthy lifestyle, and coffee lovers can be reassured by this result in terms of blood vessel stiffness outcomes,” Kenneth Fung, who led the study at Queen Mary University of London, told CNN.
The new research is a major change from previous coffee studies.
Older studies suggested that drinking coffee can cause arteries to harden and could lead to a higher risk of heart attack or stroke.