NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nearly five years after a devastating crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in another accident on Tuesday.

This time, it was far less serious, but will still cost the Hollywood star a bunch of cash.

“Two million dollar car, just bought it,” Morgan said after his collision in Hell’s Kitchen.

An SUV and Morgan’s brand new Bugatti supercar reportedly collided around 11 a.m. near West 42nd Street and 10th Avenue.

Morgan tweeted later in the day “thanks for any concern, but I am totally fine. My new car? We shall see… Love you all.”

Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019

No word on who was at fault.

Bugatti’s line of supercars generally sell for anywhere from $1.7 million to $3 million.