



— Police are trying to identify someone wanted for questioning in connection to a Central Park attack and robbery.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, May 31, near Olmsted Way and West Drive.

According to police, a 67-year-old man was sitting on a bench when an unknown male approached him.

🚨WANTED🚨for a ROBBERY of a 67yr old in the vicinity of Olmsted Way and West Drive #upperwestside #manhattan @NYPDCentralPark on 5/31/19 @ 10:15AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/rO69eDkdSi — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 5, 2019

The unknown male allegedly punched and shoved the 67-year-old man. The 67-year-old man then ran away, leaving his belongings behind.

Police say the unknown male took the victim’s tote bag, which contained his iPhone, and left the area.

The victim was not injured.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a powder-blue hooded shirt.

Anyone with information on the unknown male’s identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be submitted via Twitter to @NYPDTips or online at nypdcrimestoppers.com.