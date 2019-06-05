NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Disability advocates rallied Wednesday morning ahead of a court hearing on access to the subway system.
Dozens held signs and chanted for accessibility rights on the steps of the state courthouse.
Several groups are suing the MTA, claiming it systematically excludes people with disabilities by not providing access to stations. They say only about a quarter are handicap accessible.
“Subway elevators will benefit everyone: Seniors, pregnant mothers, and people with luggage. Lack of transportation access is a violation of our rights,” said Monica Bartley of the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York.
Two related cases which charge violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act are in the federal court system