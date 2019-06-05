Comments
LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a dog that was found dead behind a Long Beach home Monday afternoon may have been shot with a BB gun.
According to the City of Long Beach Police Department, the caretaker of a home on East Hudson Street found a dead short-haired Dachshund in the backyard.
The dog, named Buddy, was taken to a veterinary office, where a veterinarian performed x-rays and found a small round object in the dog’s heart. Police say the object is possibly a BB.
Long Beach detectives are investigating, along with the Nassau County District Attorney office’s animal crimes unit.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Long Beach detectives at (516) 705-7320.