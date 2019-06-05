CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW JERSEY

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With no winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has now skyrocketed to more than half a billion dollars!

While no ticket matched all of the numbers – there were some smaller winners in New Jersey.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for June 4, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

Three people won $10,000 by matching four white balls and the gold mega ball.

Those tickets were sold at a Shoprite in Egg Harbor Township, Raritan Valley Health Care in Branchburg, and an Amoco station in Westfield.

The next jackpot drawing is on Friday is currently up to $530 million.

