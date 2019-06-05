



— As police search for clues into the mysterious disappearance of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos , a lawyer representing her five children offered an update on Wednesday on how they’re doing.

Six lawyers gathered before a judge to discuss various motions involving the Dulos children. Their mother disappeared May 24 in New Canaan. Their father is charged with disposing of bloody evidence from her home, CBSN New York’s Tony Aiello reported.

The five children — three boys and two girls who range in age from 8 to 13 — are staying at the Fifth Avenue apartment of their maternal grandmother, 85-year-old Gloria Farber, a widow of a man who made millions of dollars on Wall Street.

Lawyers for the children’s father, Fotis Dulos, their mother and for their grandmother all left court without comment after a judge agreed to the current arrangement, and a court-appointed lawyer reported meeting the children and finding them safe and as well as could be expected.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are charged with evidence tampering and obstruction. Investigators say they disposed of multiple bags of bloody evidence in more than a dozen Hartford trash cans on the night Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

At a Hartford garbage facility on Wednesday, teams continued to search for additional evidence that may have been carted there.

Investigators are trying to recreate the movements of the suspects. New Canaan police say more than a dozen residents and businesses have answered their plea for surveillance video, which will now be studied for additional clues.