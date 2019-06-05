



After a shocking report found MTA and LIRR employees racked up millions with phony overtime claims , there are now claims of sabotage to an LIRR clock meant to track overtime hours.

One of the new timekeeping clocks being installed to prevent overtime abuse at a Queens LIRR station was apparently vandalized.

According to the MTA’s inspector general, its wires were cut.

The MTA is calling the incident an act of sabotage and encouraging anyone with information to call their confidential tip line.

The LIRR has been under fire after the report found its members took in $162 million in overtime last year.

LIRR unions quickly fired back at the claims someone sabotaged the Queens clock.

“I think before we go out with full press releases calling it sabotage, they should fully investigate to be sure it was in fact sabotage and not an issue with installation. That should take place first before passing judgement on railroad employees,” Anthony Simon, the general chairman of the SMART Transportation Division said.

Overall, the MTA spent $418 million on overtime payments in 2018. Some employees reportedly made more than the head of New York’s Transit Authority, Andy Byford – who made over $325,000.

“This is about stealing. This is about fraud. This is about people saying they worked and charging the taxpayers when they didn’t work,” Gov. Cuomo said last month, blasting the embattled agency’s time and attendance system.