



The NYPD has released new video of a man burning two rainbow flags outside a gay bar in Harlem.

The suspected hate crime happened on the eve of Pride month.

Surveillance video shows the man taking a lighter to the two flags on display outside Alibi Lounge shortly after midnight Friday on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Alibi Lounge employee Ashley Lugo-Brown said. “It’s really just an act of hate. I think that person just doesn’t understand or doesn’t have the right vocabulary to understand what’s happening in their community or in the world or what’s going on.”

Owner Alexi Minko told CBS2 someone ran into the bar to alert them of the flames.

“When we look out, we could see both flags completely blazing,” he said. “In 2019, someone literately destroyed a symbol of an entire group of people. That’s the shocking part of it.”

Ove the weekend, the NYPD took the tattered flags in as evidence, and the LGBTQ community rallied outside the bar to send a strong message.

“Love overcomes hate,” one woman said. “We want people to know that this cannot continue to happen in our community at all.”

Employees said a donor gave the bar an even bigger rainbow flag that will be on display soon.

“We’re not scared, we’re not intimidated, and we’ll have a happy Pride for the month of June,” he said.

No one was hurt and no further damaged was reported from the fire.