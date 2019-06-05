By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
The heat and humidity are back this afternoon with dew points surging into the low 60s. This summery situation will allow for at least the possibility of a late day thunderstorm, so keep an eye on those skies into the rush. As for high temperatures, they’ll be in the low 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms will move through tonight with the possibility of minor flooding with any downpours. Expect temperatures to be on the balmy side overnight in the upper 60s.
Tomorrow will feature some leftover showers or even an isolated rumble of thunder as our cold front moves through. It will remain warm and humid, as well, with highs in the 80s.
As for Friday, expect a bright one with less humid conditions. Highs will remain on the warm side at around 80°.