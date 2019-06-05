CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Temps are about 10° milder this morning than yesterday’s chilly start. More clouds today and the chance for showers goes way up.

(Credit: CBS2)

We could see a few storms by evening. the storms are shy of severe criteria, but but they do have a ton of moisture. Any downpour will be on the heavy side.

(Credit: CBS2)

Today will be much hotter with temps in the mid 80s. Skies are partly sunny with storms arriving after 6pm. A better bet for storms is even later on. Expect a similar situation Thursday morning with leftover storms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s