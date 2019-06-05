Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Temps are about 10° milder this morning than yesterday’s chilly start. More clouds today and the chance for showers goes way up.
We could see a few storms by evening. the storms are shy of severe criteria, but but they do have a ton of moisture. Any downpour will be on the heavy side.
Today will be much hotter with temps in the mid 80s. Skies are partly sunny with storms arriving after 6pm. A better bet for storms is even later on. Expect a similar situation Thursday morning with leftover storms.