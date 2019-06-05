



A New Jersey legislative committee released a report Wednesday on its investigation into the handling of sexual assault claims involving two members of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.

Katie Brennan accused Albert Alvarez of raping her while they both worked on the governor’s campaign in 2017. He denies any wrongdoing.

Murphy has defended his administration’s handling of the allegations.

The legislative committee’s report, however, found “the administration seriously mishandled the matter by failing to conduct an immediate investigation and by deciding to place Mr. Alvarez at the SDA without a full understanding of the facts.”

“It is clear from the testimony of the committee’s expert witness on employment law, Professor Charles Sullivan, that erroneous legal advice and a misunderstanding of applicable laws and policies contributed to the mistakes made,” the report continued. “We hope that our report will help change how similar situations are handled in the future, consistent with due process, fundamental fairness for the accused, and sensitivity to the dignity of the accuser.”

In January, the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office said Alvarez would not be charged with a crime, citing a “lack of credible evidence.”

The month prior, Brennan testified before lawmakers that despite coming forward with her claims, Alvarez was still hired to work for the administration.

“I feared running into Mr. Alvarez and I did see him repeatedly,” she said. “I continued to work with the Murphy campaign because I did not want to let the assault stand in the way of me working for the campaign and Gov. Murphy’s administration. As a victim of sexual assault, I should not be the one to give up my career goals in favor of the career goals of my rapist.”

She also filed a lawsuit against Alvarez and the state.

