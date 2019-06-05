



– There’s a warning for teenagers using dietary supplements

They could be putting themselves at risk for serious harm.

A new Harvard study found hundreds of cases of ER visits and even some deaths.

Vitamins and supplements are a nearly $40 billion industry in the United States.

Most people, and especially teens, think because you can buy these products over-the-counter that they must be safe.

But in fact, they’re virtually unregulated and researchers are calling it a big public health problem.

You don’t have to search very hard to find hundreds of YouTube videos touting a wide variety of vitamins and dietary supplements, especially those claiming to help you lose weight, gain weight or build muscle.

But a new study from the Harvard School of Public Health found nearly 1,000 cases reported to the FDA of trips to the doctors office, the ER, hospitalization, disability or death among teens taking supplements.

It’s somewhat surprising, since teens in general are a healthy age group.

“In general, teens are more susceptible to all of things, one of which is peer pressure, and one of which is body image. So in a sense teens are a little more susceptible,” said Dr. Jeffrey Saland of Mount Sinai Health System.

Dr. Saland also says that teens may be more prone to the “if a little is good, a lot is better” syndrome, which also puts them at greater risk.

Then there’s the problem of supplements being unregulated.

“Even if they are labeled the same exact thing there might be dose differences, there might be concentration differences, source might be different and they may be mixed with many different things. In a supplement, you don’t always know what you’re getting, even if you read it carefully,” said Dr. Saland.

The study said that creatine can be especially problematic for teens because it is readily available and is marketed as a way to build muscle. But the supplement can cause dehydration, and studies in adults have linked it to kidney and liver damage.

“You should think of it the same way as a medication. Try to avoid it unless there is outstanding reason to take it, and you have very good advice and you know exactly what’s in it,” Dr. Saland said.

Dr. Saland meant that for all supplements.

The trade organization for the supplement industry – the Council for Responsible Nutrition – maintains the vast majority of supplements are safe, and urged consumers to choose products made by responsible companies and to always follow directions.