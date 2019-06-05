CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The man accused in a wrong-way crash that killed a New Jersey father and his four daughters has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Alvin Hubbard of Maryland pleaded guilty to five counts of operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of vehicular assault in the second degree, and one count of vehicular assault in the third degree.

Prosecutors say Hubbard was behind the wheel last July when he crossed a highway median in Delaware and hit the Trinidad family as they headed home from a beach vacation.

The mother was the only survivor of the wreck.

