BreakingAt Least 1 Dead, Nearly 2 Dozen Injured After West Point Accident
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower south and east of the city. Outside of that, expect another warm and humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Some clouds will linger into tonight, but we’re not anticipating any showers. It will remain mild, as well, with temps only falling into the mid and upper 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking decent, as well, with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a little cooler, but we’ll still manage to get into the upper 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 80°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s