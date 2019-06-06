Comments
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower south and east of the city. Outside of that, expect another warm and humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Some clouds will linger into tonight, but we’re not anticipating any showers. It will remain mild, as well, with temps only falling into the mid and upper 60s.
Tomorrow’s looking decent, as well, with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a little cooler, but we’ll still manage to get into the upper 70s.
As for Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 80°.