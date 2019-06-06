WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – At least one person is dead and nearly two dozen others are injured following an accident at West Point.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday off Route 293 near Camp Natural Bridge, a summer training site for cadets.
Initial reports suggest a military vehicle rolled over.
One cadet was killed, the U.S. Military Academy tweeted. Twenty cadets and two soldiers were also wounded.
“My heart breaks for all those involved in the tragic training accident at West Point this morning. These courageous cadets and soldiers represent the best of New York State and our country, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their bravery in choosing to serve our country and protect our freedoms,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “This incident is made all the more heart wrenching as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, a day where we remember those who gave their lives for our country.”
