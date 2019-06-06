CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s been just over two years since FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo was killed, allegedly by a man who stole her ambulance and drove it into her.

Yadira Arroyo

FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo was struck and killed by a hijacked ambulance in the Bronx on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Credit: FDNY)

There have been numerous tributes to Arroyo, who was described by Mayor Bill de Blasio as a “guardian angel.”

A portion of a street in the Bronx was renamed after the 14 year FDNY veteran.

On Thursday, her brother committed to preserving her legacy through service.

Joel Rosado was medaled this morning, becoming FDNY EMS, following in his sister’s footsteps.

 

