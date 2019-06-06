



— A Long Island veterans home honored three servicemen Thursday for the 75th anniversary of D-Day

On this anniversary, we remember all those who stormed the beaches of Normandy in the name of our democracy.

At the Long Island State Veterans Home, a special ceremony Thursday honored three of those brave servicemen who took those fateful steps.

US Army Veteran Frank DePergola, US Navy veteran Charles Cino and US Army Veteran Philip DiMarco were all awarded the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross.

“You can’t explain the feeling,” DiMarco said.

DiMarco stormed the shores of Normandy as a young man, very far from his Brooklyn roots. He told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway he had a message of his own to his fellow Americans he fought so valiantly for.

“Thank you for helping us out,” he said.

He joined thousands of troops on June 6, 1944, in the battle that changed the course of history. A member of what is widely known as the greatest generation, he was joined Thursday by the latest generation, including his 20-year-old granddaughter Julia Spirito.

“They went through all of that to help us. Then we should just think about all the things they did for us and we should be so appreciative of everything,” she said.

Spirito honored her grandfather along with decorated members of the armed forces and some of the nearly 100 veterans that call the Long Island State Veterans Home their home.

While the ceremony was winding down, the line grew to meet the three living legends who were honored.