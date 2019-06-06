CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A carnival worker allegedly inappropriately touched a child at a New York mall Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. during the Dreamland Amusements carnival at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

Louis Shelton (credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

The Suffolk County Police Department says 50-year-old Louis Shelton, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was operating a carousel at the carnival when he allegedly inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl who was on the ride.

Shelton is facing charges of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information on this incident or anyone who believes they may be a victim is asked to call detectives at (631) 852-6184.

