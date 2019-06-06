Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
There is a chance for a few more scattered and leftover showers this morning as the a piece of low pressure pivots trough the Tri-state. None of the passing rain is terribly hard, but we can expect some drops. Even during the later part of your day expect a few isolated showers.
Temps start mild today in the upper 60s. Today is a warm one with NYC getting into the mid 80s. Even warmer south and west.
Tonight is mostly clear as the front passes offshore ushering much cooler and comfortable air for Friday.