CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

There is a chance for a few more scattered and leftover showers this morning as the a piece of low pressure pivots trough the Tri-state. None of the passing rain is terribly hard, but we can expect some drops. Even during the later part of your day expect a few isolated showers.

(Credit: CBS2)

Temps start mild today in the upper 60s. Today is a warm one with NYC getting  into the mid 80s. Even warmer south and west.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight is mostly clear as the front passes offshore ushering much cooler and comfortable air for Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s