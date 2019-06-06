NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the unstable home on Belmont Avenue in East New York around 4p.m.
First responders found one side of the two-story structure had already crumbled. Chopper 2 was also over the scene and could see from the air that the vacant building was now leaning heavily to one side.
The city’s Department of Buildings told CBS2 the building was declared uninhabitable in April of last year and was ordered to be demolished in December.
Six months later, the Department of Housing Preservation and Development still did not have the permits needs to take the unsafe building down.
Authorities say the Belmont Avenue structure is in danger of completely collapsing now. Buildings on both sides have been evacuated.