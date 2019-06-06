(CBS Local)– The New York Liberty have lost their first three games this season, but guard Rebecca Allen is encouraged by what she’s seen so far.

After making the playoffs for three straight years, the Liberty won just seven games in 2018. Allen believes there are positives to look at, even as the franchise is trying to redefine its path back to the postseason.

“We’re finding our cohesion at this point. We’ve had some really tight games,” said Allen in an interview with CBS Local. “It’s my fifth year and that in itself I’m excited about. I can say I’ve been in the WNBA for that long being from Australia. I want to grow and do whatever the teams needs of me. If it’s shoot the three, that’s what I’ll come in and do.”

Allen is one of a handful of Australian born players currently hooping in the WNBA. The Liberty guard grew up idolizing players like former WNBA stars Penny Taylor and Lauren Jackson, who are also from Australia. After playing for years overseas, Allen decided she wanted to start playing basketball in America.

“I just told my agent I wanted to do it. We had a tour with the Australian team and played against a couple of the WNBA teams for their preseason,” said Allen. “I had a really good tour and I think that’s how I got noticed.”

While Allen has played with a lot of great teammates during her career, one of her favorites has become Liberty legend Tina Charles. The former WNBA MVP became the all-time leading scorer in Liberty history this past week and Allen is incredibly impressed with the player and person Charles is.

“I’m really happy for her, she’s achieved a lot,” said Allen. “I think for myself, I think it’s pretty amazing to be such a great player and be an even better person. I think that says a lot about her character. I know a lot of people learn from her. She leads by example with how she plays on the court.”

With a new commissioner in Cathy Engelbert and more coverage around the country, Allen definitely sees an uptick in the attention the WNBA is receiving this year. She would like to see more players be granted the opportunity to compete in this league.

“I love when I see NBA players promoting it, that can only do good things for us,” said Allen. “It’s different than men’s and it’s something you really have to appreciate. It’s an amazing roster of athletes on every team. I believe there’s not enough teams and not enough spots on those teams. You can see so many athletes that are not on one of those rosters.”

The Liberty are back in action Friday night at home against the Washington Mystics.