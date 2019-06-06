



— It’s pick-your-own-strawberries season in New Jersey.

CBS2’s Meg Baker went to a strawberry field on the campus of Rutgers University to do exactly that with the help of some new friends.

Students and professors there have been working to find the best varieties of strawberries to grow in the garden state based on climate and soil conditions.

The Rutgers scarlet strawberry, named after the school’s mascot, is one of the most flavorful varieties to date thanks to an abundance of sunny days this spring. The scarlet strawberry was recently used to make strawberry beer at a brewery in South Jersey.

“The berries taste so sweet. I bring them to friends and now people are, like, looking for me. They’re like, ‘I need more,'” student Ameen Lotfi said.

“We provide research for small farmers in area, so we’re growing specific strawberry varieties to help small farmers get more production, tastier berries and a bigger overall yield,” student Patrick Pepe said.

Outside of the Rutgers campus, strawberries are big business for small local farmers. Pick-your-own events help bring foot traffic onto their properties, where they sell the fruit direct to consumers.

There are dozens of farms in New Jersey that offer a fun family day of hay rides and picking berries.

Strawberry season started in mid-May and goes through the end of June.