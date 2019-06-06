Comments
STONY POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a truly “wild” chase through a Rockland County town Thursday afternoon.
Police in Stony Point posted video taken from a squad car as officers followed a black bear on its run down the street.
It happened around noon Thursday near Filors Lane and Susan drive, according to local authorities.
Police said they think the bear is about a year old.
They added that bears typically avoid people and may have found a place to sleep off its morning run. Officers are still warning residents that if they see the bear or others in the area to call their local police station.