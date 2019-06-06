CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bear, Local TV, New York, Stony Point, Wildlife


STONY POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a truly “wild” chase through a Rockland County town Thursday afternoon.

Police in Stony Point posted video taken from a squad car as officers followed a black bear on its run down the street.

It happened around noon Thursday near Filors Lane and Susan drive, according to local authorities.

A young bear goes for a run through Stony Point, New York on June 6, 2019. (Credit: Stony Point Police)

Police said they think the bear is about a year old.

They added that bears typically avoid people and may have found a place to sleep off its morning run. Officers are still warning residents that if they see the bear or others in the area to call their local police station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s