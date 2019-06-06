



— Investigators are continuing their search for missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos , who is feared dead.

Dulos, a mother of five, was last seen in New Canaan on May 24.

On Wednesday, state police returned to the Farmington mansion she once shared with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

The couple was in the midst of a divorce and custody battle when Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

RELATED STORY: Judge Agrees 5 Children Of Missing Connecticut Mother Should Remain With Grandmother In Manhattan

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence.

They’re accused of leaving bloody clothes and kitchen sponges in Hartford trash cans. The items tested positive for Jennifer Dulos’ blood.

Investigators also spent a second day digging through garbage at a trash-to-energy plant outside Hartford. Sources tell CBS affiliate WFSB they’re looking for remains.

“Using heavy equipment, using cadaver dogs to search, and then hand-searching whatever might in fact be needed to be looked at even closer,” law enforcement analyst J. Paul Vance said.

RELATED STORY: New Canaan Police Seek Surveillance Video In Search For Missing Connecticut Mother

Authorities also requested surveillance video from New Canaan residents and businesses to help them recreate the movements of the suspects.