NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people, including two children, were seriously hurt when a car sideswiped their vehicle on Staten Island.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Bryant Avenue in New Dorp.

Police said a Dodge Charger sideswiped a Honda Accord. The driver of the charger was taken into custody for allegedly driving with a suspended license.

The driver of the Accord and his passengers – ages 8 and 10 years old – were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

