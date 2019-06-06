Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people, including two children, were seriously hurt when a car sideswiped their vehicle on Staten Island.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Bryant Avenue in New Dorp.
Police said a Dodge Charger sideswiped a Honda Accord. The driver of the charger was taken into custody for allegedly driving with a suspended license.
The driver of the Accord and his passengers – ages 8 and 10 years old – were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.