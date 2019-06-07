Comments
ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The third and final race of the Triple Crown is set to run Saturday on Long Island.
The 151st running of the Belmont Stakes begins Saturday morning at Belmont Park in Elmont.
While there will be no Triple Crown, War of Will looks to capture his second straight victory after winning the Preakness last month.
Some 90,000 fans are expected to attend.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and races will be run from 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Officials say drivers can expect delays on Hempstead Turnpike and surrounding secondary roads throughout the day.
Plainfield Avenue will be closed from Hempstead Turnpike to Vanderwater Avenue from 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
The LIRR will be adding extra trains. Attendees are urged to use mass transit.