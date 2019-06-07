NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Megastar and leading man Bradley Cooper and his Russian model girlfriend Irina Shayk are reportedly kaput as a couple.

Bradley and Irina decided to split after four years together.

“It is 100-percent over,” Us Weekly’s Travis Cronin told CBS2.

Shayk was spotted Thursday leaving the L.A. home she shared with Cooper with luggage in hand.

“Put on a jump suit, put on some sunglasses, and flew off to the airport,” Cronin added.

Arguably the most photogenic couple on the planet, Cooper and Shayk had been dating since 2015. They had a daughter in 2017 and are now, according to People.com, “amicably working out” a shared custody arrangement.

The question of course on the minds of many: How did it all come to this?

What caused the reported breakup?

“We knew that they’ve been having tension in their relationship. They weren’t seeing eye to eye with everything,” Cronin told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

“Things have been on the rocks for about six months and maybe a little bit longer now.”

Through the years Cooper and Shayk tried to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight.

This came as Cooper’s career was already blowing up with Oscar nominations for “American Sniper” and of course 2018’s blockbuster “A Star Is Born.”

His sizzling on screen chemistry with co-star Lady Gaga – and their intimate performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars – had fans speculating about a potential romance between the two.

“People were wondering how Irina could even watch that performance,” Cronin said.

“Bradley Cooper is not dating Lady Gaga and she is not the cause of this breakup,” the senior Us Weekly reported declared.

Cronin said Shayk will return to the home she shares with Cooper, while the actor is crashing with friends.

Their priority is doing what’s best for their daughter.