CRANFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Department of Health says some Union County residents may have been exposed to measles.
According to the health department, a New York resident who has been diagnosed with measles visited the AristaCare Health Services Corporate Office located on Birchwood Avenue in Cranford on May 30.
Anyone who visited that office on May 30 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.
The health department recommends anyone who was at the office at that time contact a health provider.
Anyone who was potentially exposed at the AristaCare Health Services office could develop symptoms as late as June 20.
The CDC said last week that there have been nearly 1,000 confirmed measles cases so far this year.
The illnesses have been reported in at least 26 states. The majority of the cases have been centered in the New York City.