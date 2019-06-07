NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has been arrested after authorities say he was plotted to detonate explosive devices in Manhattan’s Times Square.

Police sources tell CBS2 that the suspect was taken into custody by the Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes both the NYPD and FBI.

Sources say the man expressed an interest in buying explosives that he was allegedly planning to use in New York; specifically in the Times Square area.

Police then set up an undercover sting operation to catch the suspect when he went to purchase the weapons.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name, but he is scheduled to appear in federal court at some point on Friday in Brooklyn.

Investigators believe the man was acting alone and said they do not believe there is a larger plot against the city.

