



A little girl’s loud scream may have scared off a group of armed robbers in the Bronx.

Police said early Saturday morning, five men broke into a home on East Burnside Avenue.

Once inside, they allegedly pointed a gun at a 28-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter.

Police said the child yelled so loudly, the men took off without taking anything.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men.

One is believed to be 16 to 20 years old with a light complexion, medium build and short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a picture on the front, red shorts and black and white sneakers.

Another is bald with a light complexion and slim build. He was seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

The third had a beard and heavy build, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage shorts, black sneakers and red baseball cap.

A fourth had a light complexion and was seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a picture on the front, white compression pants, blue shorts, black sneakers, a baseball cap and blue compression sleeve on his left arm.

Lastly, the fifth had short, close-cut dark hair and medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, white T-shirt, blue pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.