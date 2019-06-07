CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A little girl’s loud scream may have scared off a group of armed robbers in the Bronx.

Police said early Saturday morning, five men broke into a home on East Burnside Avenue.

Once inside, they allegedly pointed a gun at a 28-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter.

Police said the child yelled so loudly, the men took off without taking anything.

A little girl’s loud scream may have scared off a group of armed robbers in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

The suspects are described as Hispanic men.

One is believed to be 16 to 20 years old with a light complexion, medium build and short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a picture on the front, red shorts and black and white sneakers.

Another is bald with a light complexion and slim build. He was seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

The third had a beard and heavy build, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage shorts, black sneakers and red baseball cap.

A fourth had a light complexion and was seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a picture on the front, white compression pants, blue shorts, black sneakers, a baseball cap and blue compression sleeve on his left arm.

Lastly, the fifth had short, close-cut dark hair and medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, white T-shirt, blue pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

