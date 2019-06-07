



— Long-suffering Hempstead residents dealing with brown water will soon have a direct connection to their water company.

The problem has been going on for years, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports. Brown water has been flowing from the taps, filling bathtubs and disgusting homeowners in some South Shore Nassau County communities.

The problem is blamed on aging water pipes corroding and iron getting into the water stream.

The water company says it’s not dangerous and they are gradually replacing old pipes. Fifty-five miles of pipes have been replaced so far.

But residents have long complained their concerns are ignored.

RELATED STORY: ‘What I’m Seeing Is What’s Grossing Me Out’: Brown Water Flows From Faucets In Five Towns Area

The problem is far from corrected, but there’s progress. Now, New York American Water has agreed to meet regularly with impacted residents.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen is forming a task force. Members will meet monthly with New York American Water to identify hot spots and patterns and to lead to more rapid responses.

The water company says it’s also going to be treating the corrosion of the pipes with a new chemical, an orthophosphate.

Residents also have health concerns, but they are assuring residents it’s a standard industry remedy and the Nassau Health Department must sign off on any change like this.

That’s another reason residents welcome the task force — to have a direct line to ask questions and seek answers as to what in their water.

New York American Water is a privately held public utility.