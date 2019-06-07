



— Long Island lawmakers and parents are hoping to pass a new law making drug dealers more accountable for their impact on children.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports they’re calling for the passage of the “Death by Dealer” statute, now being held up in the Assembly in Albany.

“Today, we join in solidarity to send a message to drug dealers. Watch out, we’re coming for you. New York must pass the bill that I have sponsored in the Assembly known as the ‘Death by Dealer’ statute,” New York Assemblyman Mike Lipetri said.

If enacted, it would charge an individual with homicide if they illegally sell an opiate-controlled substance to a person who later dies from its use.

The bipartisan legislation passed the Senate last year, but some in Albany are afraid increased penalties might be used against someone who should be receiving help.

Proponents, though, say it targets kingpins and even doctors.

Teri Kroll lost her son Timothy to opioid addiction. His opioids were prescribed by a doctor who was later found guilty, but got just six months in jail.

This bill carries hefty homicide sentences.

“Another tool in the tool box. If a drug dealer knows that this is a possibility and starts to see drug dealers getting arrested and tried and put away, then it’s going to make a difference,” Kroll said.

The heroin and opioid epidemic has reached monumental proportions in the suburbs. Police commissioners and district attorneys on Long Island say they support and welcome homicide charges in these cases.