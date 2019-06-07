NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bizarre scene was caught on camera in the East Village.
A man allegedly tried to attack an MTA bus and its driver.
This happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday on Second Ave. between 13th and 14th streets.
Cellphone video shows the suspect take a sharp object and slice the accordion that connects two MTA buses. Police said it wasn’t a knife, but some type of blunt object.
Another video shows the man, who is barefoot, climbing and clinging onto the front of the M15 bus, striking it repeatedly and swinging from its mirrors.
When he fell to the ground, the bus driver and some Good Samaritans held him in place until police arrived to put him in handcuffs and take him away.
Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.
Police said the man is an emotional disturbed person.
He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Charges are pending.