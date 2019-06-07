CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County officials want to find two people accused of vandalizing vehicles in Miller Place last month.

Police say the incident happened on Miller Place Road sometime between May 23 and May 24.

Two people were caught on video damaging four vehicles at two different homes. The alleged vandals caused damage to the vehicles’ tires and windows.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information can submit at anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or texting 274637 with a message “SCPD” followed by your tip.

