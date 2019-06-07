



— If you’re looking for a new place to travel, the International Space Station is now welcoming visitors to space.

But, as CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, the tickets won’t be cheap and will be very hard to get.

Starting next year, you can buy a vacation to space, but just to stay there one night will cost you tens of thousands of dollars. That doesn’t even cover the flight there, which would cost a lot more, and there are very limited spots.

NASA recently released a promotional video painting their vision for the future of space travel, announcing that regular people — or at least ones with a lot of money — can now buy a trip to orbit.

We are going to the Moon — to stay. We will build sustainable infrastructure to support missions to Mars and beyond. This is what we’re building. This is what we’re training for. We are going. #Moon2024 pic.twitter.com/dgL6NoZ2Rj — NASA (@NASA) May 14, 2019

For the first time ever, NASA will open the International Space Station to tourists and commercial businesses, but room is very limited.

The space agency will allow only two private citizens to visit per year. They would stay for up to 30 days.

It will cost about $35,000 a night just for the use of the station’s facilities, including air and water.

Here’s the catch — NASA isn’t selling the space adventure directly, so arranging a rocket trip in a capsule with a private company like SpaceX or Boeing will probably cost you another tens of millions more for the flight.

You also have to meet some strict medical and training requirements before you could take flight, so if you’re thinking about it, make sure you’re in great shape and have tens of millions of dollars.

NASA’s announcement is part of a move towards full privatization of the ISS after President Donald Trump called for the station to be defunded by the government by 2025.

This move comes as NASA focuses full speed ahead on its goal of landing the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024.

.@Space_Station is open for commercial business! Watch @Astro_Christina talk about the steps we're taking to make our orbiting laboratory accessible to all Americans. pic.twitter.com/xLp2CpMC2x — NASA (@NASA) June 7, 2019

NASA is also looking to open the space station to businesses and commercial interests, such as filming ads there.

The hope is to raise money as NASA attempts to once again return astronauts to the moon by 2024.