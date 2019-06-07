Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS Meteorologist
Morning! Happy Friday! We’re back into some comfortable temps to finish the work week. And the good news is, this spring like weather will roll into your weekend! Nice!
Temps this morning start off in the 50s and low 60s with milder temps near the coast. Even the Hudson Valley which typically will cool down quickly, only drops into the upper 50s. Expect ample sunshine and bright bluebird skies today.
Today’s highs: 75-80°. Clear skies continue tonight, and Saturday is another gem with temps a touch milder around 80°.
The local beaches are warming up with ocean temps getting into the low 60s. Get outside and enjoy the weather! Stay safe!