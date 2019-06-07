CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with higher pressure in control. As for our temps, they’ll warm to around normal in the upper 70s to around 80°.

Mainly clear skies prevail tonight with generally light winds in place. It will be nice and comfortable with temps falling into the 60s and 50s.

Have the sunglasses handy again tomorrow as we’re expecting another day of sunshine. The humidity will be down a tad, as well, so it should remain comfortable. As for highs, they’ll be in the upper 70s to nearly 80°.

And it looks like we’ll be spared again on Sunday with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. Highs that day will return to normal in the upper 70s.

