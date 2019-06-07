TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Transit suspended River Line service late Thursday night.
The light rail connects Camden and Trenton.
NJ Transit said it’s making emergency mechanical inspections and repairs to its fleet of light rail vehicles.
“During regularly scheduled inspections, some wheels on a light rail vehicle failed to meet the required safety standards. A preliminary inspection indicates there was a defect in a single batch of wheels delivered by the original manufacturer,” a statement on the website says. “Out of an abundance of caution, a comprehensive inspection is being conducted on every wheel of each vehicle which is a highly labor intensive process.”
Express and local bus services have been added to accommodate customers between the four busiest stations.
FREQUENCY OF SPECIAL EXPRESS SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE (WEEKDAYS):
Express bus service between Trenton, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park, & WRTC will operate in both directions with the frequency shown below (approximate):
- Every 15 minutes between 5:45am – 8:30am
- Every 30 minutes between 8:30am – 4:00pm
- Every 15 minutes between 4:00pm – 7:00pm
- Every 30 minutes between 7:00pm – 9:30 pm
SERVICE ALTERNATIVES FOR RIVER LINE STATIONS (express shuttle stations in BOLD):
For more information from NJ Transit, click here.