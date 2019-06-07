Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man accused of attempting to set fire to St. Patrick’s Cathedral faces arraignment Friday.
Marc Lamparello was charged with attempted arson and reckless endangerment after he allegedly carried gasoline canisters, lighter fluid and lighters into the cathedral on April 17 – just days after the Notre Dame fire in Paris.
According to authorities, he told police his van ran out of gas and he was trying to cut through the church.
Lamparello was also arrested at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newark for allegedly refusing to leave after closing time.
WEB EXTRA: NYPD Update On St. Patrick’s Cathedral Scare
The 37-year-old previously worked as the music director at St. Joseph’s Church in East Rutherford and an adjunct professor of philosophy at Seton Hall.