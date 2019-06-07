



From movie adaptations to a jukebox musical, this year’s Tony Awards are eclectic and competitive.

The original musical “Hadestown” leads the pack with 14 nominations.

Some familiar faces could be gracing the stage. Bryan Cranston of “Breaking Bad” fame is breaking news in “Network” and nominated for leading actor in a play. So is Adam Driver, who stars in “Burn This.”

Annette Benning might be taking home her first Tony for her role in “All My Sons.” She’s up against contender like back-to-back winner Laurie Metcalf.

Podesta asked host James Corden for his prediction.

“There’s a play called ‘The Ferryman,’ which is written by the playwright Jez Butterworth, who I think is quite possibly the best writer alive,” Corden said.

Butterworth will be taking on theater darling Heidi Schreck. She both wrote and stars in “What The Constitution Means To Me.”

Much of the show is being kept under wraps, but Corden says expect a big opening number, and he’ll be singing.

“A new song, an original song, and you know – it’s just terrifying. It’s live, you know?” Corden said.

Even Corden get stage fright, saying he’s looking forward to the final bow.

“I’ll either cry because it’s gone so badly or I’ll see my wife and say ‘We’ve got away with it!'” he said.

Tune in live on CBS at 8 p.m. Sunday to see if he pulls it off.