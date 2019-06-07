



Cadet Christopher Morgan of West Orange, N.J. died in the accident. He was 22.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams of the U. S. Military Academy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

Morgan was a law and legal studies major and was a member of the Army wrestling team.

“We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” said Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward. “Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

A vigil for Morgan will be held Friday night at West Point, and a memorial ceremony and funeral will be held next week.

Nearly two dozen others were injured in the rollover, which happened around 6:45 a.m. off Route 293 near Camp Natural Bridge, a summer training site for cadets.

Army soldiers were driving the vehicle, which was loaded with cadets.

As for the 19 cadets and two soldiers injured, none of the injuries are considered life threatening. The injuries included a broken arm and cuts and bruises.

The cadets — seniors — were being transported to a routine land navigation training exercise, Williams said. They were driving over hilly, challenging terrain.

Veteran soldiers had been deployed from the Third Infantry to West Point to train the new cadets. Soldiers came from Fort Benning, Fort Bragg, Fort Campbell and Fort Stewart to participate in the training, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.